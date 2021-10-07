Litecoin Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $185.330 by 04:38 (08:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 11.42% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 3.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $12.732B, or 0.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $173.549 to $185.871 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.53%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.871B or 2.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $151.2504 to $185.8711 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 55.87% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,557.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.62% on the day.

was trading at $3,596.60 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.43%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,026.627B or 44.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $423.013B or 18.33% of the total cryptocurrency market value.