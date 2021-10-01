Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $166.907 by 15:53 (19:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 3.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $11.097B, or 0.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $151.250 to $166.907 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.77%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.965B or 2.65% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $139.9207 to $166.9067 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 60.26% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,918.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 10.00% on the day.

was trading at $3,297.21 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.18%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $901.451B or 42.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $387.828B or 18.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value.