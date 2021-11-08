Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $220.400 by 10:39 (15:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.31% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 3.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $15.034B, or 0.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $202.000 to $220.400 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.73%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.987B or 1.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $191.2000 to $220.4000 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 47.52% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $66,174.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.08% on the day.

was trading at $4,761.73 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,242.146B or 43.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $561.509B or 19.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.