Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $292.400 by 11:43 (16:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 10.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $20.138B, or 0.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $254.700 to $294.700 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 45.48%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.367B or 5.32% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $191.2000 to $294.7000 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 30.38% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $68,548.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.78% on the day.

was trading at $4,835.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,293.586B or 43.51% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $572.138B or 19.25% of the total cryptocurrency market value.