List of Crypto and Blockchain Conferences in 2021 UAE By CoinQuora

List of Crypto and Blockchain Conferences in 2021 UAE



There are many crypto and blockchain events that are being held in Dubai right now.

From now till the end of 2021, the events keep coming.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially Dubai, is known for its friendly position in the crypto and blockchain spaces. Dubai has rapidly become a city where its governing bodies promote and foster the adoption of blockchain.

Recently, the Dubai authority has opened a new free zone for companies offering, issuing, listing, and trading crypto. This new rule opened the doors for many companies around the world to enhance the use of blockchain in Dubai and the UAE. Also, many are taking advantage of the city, which is described as the world’s leading tech hub city to host some conferences about the cryptocurrency industry and the tech behind it.

As it is difficult and confusing to keep track of what’s happening in the crypto sector in the city, this article will highlight the upcoming crypto and blockchain events in Dubai. Keep reading this article to know which conference is happening in this city in the coming days.

Global DEFI Investment Summit 2021

Global DEFI Investment Summit is an event that aims to bring awareness of the DEFI ecosystem to the global exhibition. The event strives to connect blockchain and digital asset communities worldwide and expects to bridge investors to the DEFI projects and vice versa.

The Global DEFI Investment Summit is a 2-day program organized based on guidelines from industry experts, with a target of about 300+ members. It will start on October 11, 2021, and will end on October 12, 2021.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2021

Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 is a conference that will present the market’s leading content and updates on the crypto and blockchain industry that will help people to explore the investment chances available smartly and securely.

It is also a 2-day event that will begin on October 13, 2021, and will end on October 14, 2021.

World of WEB3 Summit 2021

World of WEB3 Summit 2021 claims to be the biggest blockchain event in the Middle East. It will take place from October 14 to October 15 in Dubai.

The Summit will gather over a thousand blockchain leaders, developers, crypto traders, investors, influencers, major decision-makers, fund managers, VCs, angel investors, and CEOs of the biggest Blockchain firms and family offices in the iconic Atlantis, the Palm.

Future Blockchain Summit 2021

Future Blockchain Summit is one of the world’s leading and largest government-hosted blockchain festivals. For its third edition, the event is hosted by Smart Dubai at Dubai World Trade Centre.

It is the official Blockchain event of Smart Dubai, the driving force behind the UAE’s blockchain strategy that brings together global businesses, blockchain startups, and government entities at the summit.

World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2021

According to the organizers of this event, it will be about re-imagining the future of finance with crypto and blockchain. It will be 16+ hours and will start on October 13, 2021, and ends on October 14, 2021.

World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2021 (WBS 2021) is an event of networking that includes 500+ senior-level professionals from governments and businesses along with curated investors, blockchain experts, and developers.

Crypto.People.DeFi 2021

Crypto.People.DeFi is an event that will be held in Dubai on October 23. The conference will include show-stopping talks and panels with the best thought leaders and industry innovators on topics like cryptocurrencies, payments, regulation, decentralized finance (DeFi), and more.

Blockchain Economy Expo 2020 Dubai

Another upcoming event is the Blockchain Economy Expo 2020 Dubai. This is happening for the first time in World Expo history. The event will bring together the blockchain community in Dubai, the high-tech capital of MENA, as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai Exhibition Centre on November 14, and it will close on November 15, 2021.

Continue reading on CoinQuora