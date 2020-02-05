Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp are both invited to Stassi Schroeder's wedding: they could have an awkward encounter due to RHOBH's drama!

Stassi Schroeder is preparing for his big day and it seems that among the guests, there are Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump! That said, the wedding can be a bit awkward for both of us due to the fact that Lisa left Real Housewives after having a lot of drama with almost all of her co-stars.

In other words, instead of being excited for a nice wedding reunion photo, it seems that the whole experience could be really awkward for women.

While on Watch What Happens Live, Stassi told him all about his upcoming wedding and wedding guests.

As fans know, Stassi and Lisa have been close friends since 2010 when she was still a server in the Vanderpump Rules.

As for her friendship with Teddi, she continued explaining how that happened too!

"How do you navigate being friends with Teddi Mellencamp after all the drama last year between her and LVP?" A caller asked.

‘It is very separate. (My fiance Beau Clark and Teddi's husband, Edwin Arroyave) have been friends for a long time and that's how I became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi, "she said.

It was then that Andy Cohen asked if both LVP and Teddi would be invited to their next wedding, which led the bride to serve that "Yes, yes."

The wedding will be held in October in Rome, Italy, and it is clear that both Stassi and his fiance Beau are really excited.

They have been engaged since July 31 of last year and not too long ago, HollywoodLife talked with the man about his plans for the big day and more.

‘She has a wedding dress. I haven't seen it yet. She doesn't let me, which is fun she doesn't have. There are some surprises, "he told the media at that time.



