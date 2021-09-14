Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin Wears Her Vintage Versace Dress – Hollywood Life

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin looks fantastic in her mother’s vintage Versace Dress, which the ‘RHOBH’ star wore to an Oscars after-party in 1998.

Lisa Rinna, 58, took to Instagram on September 13 to share a snap of herself alongside her stylish daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23, wearing the same vintage Versace dress.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s photo is from an Oscars after-party she attended while pregnant with Delilah.

In the first photo taken in June 1998, which you can see HERE, Lisa donned the undeniable pregnancy glow and made quite the red carpet debut with her baby bump. The reality star captioned the pic, “From my Vintage collection. @versace then, Pregnant with @delilahbelle And Now, @delilahbelle in the dress. 1997 and now In 2021.”

Delilah paid homage to her mother by donning the same dress and she looked incredible, as per usual. The beauty opted for a middle part for her blond locks and perfected the look with a pink pout.

Like mother, like daughter, fans couldn’t help but notice all of the similarities between the two while many acknowledged how stunning the duo looked. “So beautiful on both of you! Loved when your daughters tried your dresses on,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Both so beautiful and the dress too,” while a third added, ” I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!”

In addition to Delilah, Lisa shares daughter Amelia Hamlin, 20, with husband, Harry Hamlin. The doting mother-of-two is proud of her girls and all of their accomplishments. Just on September 12, the Days of Our Lives star posted a video of her youngest, Amelia walking at the Private Policy show for New York Fashion Week with the added hashtag #proudmommabear.

Without a doubt this is one stylish family and social media is the catwalk! When she isn’t sporting the best looks on Instagram or taking over our socials with her stylish sister, Amelia, she is with her boyfriend, reality star Eyal Booker from Love Island.

The two have been an item since May 2019 and even has the approval from her dad Harry who revealed to HollywoodLife in the early days of their relationship, that he’s “very much” a fan of the British model. “He’s a great guy,” the 69-year-old told us at The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala in Sept. 2019. “As long as the boys [my daughters are] going out with are good guys, I’m fine with it, you know?” he added.