Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne React To Death Threats From ‘RHOBH’ Fans – Hollywood Life

Lisa Rinna is defending Erika Jayne after the singer received unsettling messages from social media users, who are angry over her ongoing legal woes.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are both asking for peace after a number of very heated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans sent disturbing messages to Erika on social media.

Amid her ongoing legal trouble surrounding her divorce and fraud lawsuit with estranged husband Tom Girardi, Erika took to Instagram to share what some people have been saying to her online.

Erika shared two screenshots of the comments on Instagram, and asked her followers to stop sending her such hateful messages. The first was a response to an article that accused her of spending $25 million from Tom’s law firm on her “glam squad, PR firms, a dance agency” and more, in which the commenter said, “[Erika] needs to be executed.”

Erika then shared a screenshot of that specific comment in a post on her own page, and wrote, “Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life”. Hours later, Erika shared “more threats” from the same Instagram user, but this time, it was a screenshot of private direct messages from them.

“Feeling scared yet?” the Instagram user asked Erika. “The further the season gets, the more you should be worried about being in public…..talk about a marked woman.”

Once Lisa Rinna became aware of the situation, she took to her own Instagram page to post her own message, saying, “Be angry be scared be hurt be devastated cry feel all of the grief. Feel all of the feelings. But please don’t threaten to kill us or our families. We are here doing the best we can with a real life situation that is playing out in real time. We are devastated for the victims orphans and widows. Please be patient and be hopeful that justice will prevail”.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom on Nov. 3, 2020 after 20 years of marriage. One month later, she and Tom were both served with a fraud lawsuit that accused them of embezzling settlement funds that were intended for the victims of a plane crash. And her reaction to that ongoing legal battle has been playing out, every week, on the current season of RHOBH.