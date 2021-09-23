Lira tumbles after Turkey cenbank plows on with 100 bps cut

Article content
LONDON — Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday, sending the lira to near a record low.
Below is analyst reaction:
TIM ASH, BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
“Ridiculous move by the CBRT – but not unexpected. Erdogan gets what Erdogan wants. But inflation is rising and yet they are cutting rates. The CBRT is taking a huge risk with the exchange rate.”
PETER KISLER, TRIUM CAPITAL
“People were set up to be short the currency, there were the comments you had from Erdogan and the whole story of the conflict with the central bank. Obviously the currency has weakened and it will weaken further, but I don’t think you are going to see it blow up completely because there was some positioning for this.”
JASON TUVEY, CAPITAL ECONOMICS
“Erdogan gets his way with surprise rate cut … We think that further aggressive easing is likely over the next year.”
“A few factors seem to have swayed the central bank to commence an easing cycle today. The first is the further decline in core inflation last month, to 16.8% y/y – CBRT Governor Sahap Kavcioglu had recently emphasized the ‘importance of core inflation indicators’ when determining the monetary policy stance.”
“The second is that policymakers seem to be concerned about the impact of the tight policy stance on activity. The latest hard activity figures showed that the economy made a soft start to Q3. Finally, Mr. Kavcioglu will have been well aware of what happened to previous CBRT governor’s that defied President Erdogan’s desire for rate cuts and may have moved on policy to save his job. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by David Evans)