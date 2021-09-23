Lira tumbles after Turkey cenbank plows on with 100 bps cut

Article content

LONDON — Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday, sending the lira to near a record low.

Below is analyst reaction:

TIM ASH, BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

“Ridiculous move by the CBRT – but not unexpected. Erdogan gets what Erdogan wants. But inflation is rising and yet they are cutting rates. The CBRT is taking a huge risk with the exchange rate.”

PETER KISLER, TRIUM CAPITAL

“People were set up to be short the currency, there were the comments you had from Erdogan and the whole story of the conflict with the central bank. Obviously the currency has weakened and it will weaken further, but I don’t think you are going to see it blow up completely because there was some positioning for this.”