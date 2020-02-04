Lira Galore just bought a house for her and her baby

Lira Galore could not be happier these days. She just bought a new house for her and her baby and announced it on her social media account. Check out his post below.

‘For me and for me. Baby K has really changed my whole perspective of life. She comes FIRST and has thought FIRST with every decision I am making and every sacrifice I am making. My baby needed this! We have a home! 🏠 👩‍👧🤍🤍 ’captioned his post, which includes some short clips.

Someone commented, "Congratulations, it's even better when a child can't say he did it for you," and another follower said, "I'm happy for her and her daughter … GO MAMA."

A fan believes that ‘Sis secured the bag and is doing well for herself. I can't be mad at her, "and another fan wanted to highlight something important:" Having a mortgage is not having a house, I hope you bought it in cash. "

Another sponsor said: Felic Congratulations !!!!! Leave the coke and be the best you can be for yourself and your baby K! 💕 ’

A fan is upset because Lira is not putting her daughter first in her opinion: "If she is keeping her daughter away from her father, she is not putting K first."

Someone else was also happy for her and posted this: ‘Good for you sister. Focus on you and your child. That's what matters. & # 39;

Someone else said: "I can't hate another woman who does her best for her and her daughter and also LEVEL on her own."

Another annoying person said that "she put that black man in child support and now lives off him," that is why black men date white and Latin women because they don't try to use us when we become famous. "

What do you think about the achievement of Lira so far? Are you happy for her?



