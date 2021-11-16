Liquid staking protocol pSTAKE raises $10M from notable cryptocurrency venture capital firms and angel investors By Cointelegraph

On Tuesday, pSTAKE, a liquid staking protocol from decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Persistence, announced in a statement provided to Cointelegraph that it had closed a $10 million strategic funding round from venture capital firms. Tendermint, the core developer behind the Cosmos network, powers Persistence blockchain with its consensus engine.
Liquid staking is the practice of users “double-dipping” with their crypto assets — i.e., allowing them to stake their crypto in one pool and use their staked assets to farm yields in a liquidity provider pool, or vice versa. The process enables higher compounded yields, as assets generate returns in two pools instead of one, but it is also riskier, as investors hold multi-layer derivatives of their original token.
