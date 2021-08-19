Liquid exchange hacked to the tune of $80 million By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Japanese exchange Liquid has been hacked with about $80 million in digital assets moved off the platform.
The exchange confirmed the security breach in an August 19 tweet, with Liquid revealing the wallet addresses implicated in the breach. The exchange noted that only it’s warm wallets were affected, adding that its assets are currently being moved into cold storage.
