LinkedIn reports crypto and blockchain job listings have surged 615% since August 2020 By Cointelegraph

Online employment-oriented platform LinkedIn has reported demand for employees with experience in crypto or blockchain is on the rise across many companies.
According to a Wednesday report from LinkedIn editor Devin Banerjee, data from the platform’s Economic Graph team shows job postings in the United States that included terms like “blockchain” or “crypto” grew 615% compared to those in August 2020. The data shows that while many jobs with companies already focused on crypto and blockchain contributed to this rise, traditional financial institution J.P. Morgan was among the top employers for roles in the digital asset space.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.