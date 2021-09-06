LINK price locks in 36% gains following Ethereum layer 2’s Chainlink integration By Cointelegraph
Chainlink emerged as one of the best cryptocurrency performers on Sept. 6 as the price of its LINK token jumped 8.25% against the U.S. dollar.
The exchange rate reached $36.35 for the first time since May 20, months after bottoming out near $13.45 — thus recovering by more than 170% altogether. At the same time, its recent bout of buying saw prices bringing in about 36% month-to-date returns.
