Lindsay Lohan Gets Engaged To Bader Shammas

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption.
The couple have kept things super on the DL so far, but they seem to have been together for about two years. Bader works in finance and the pair both currently live in Dubai.
It’s been a big year for LiLo so far — it was previously announced that she would be making a return to acting with a Netflix holiday movie, set to be released next year, where she’ll be playing an heiress who gets amnesia in a skiing accident.
Wishing Lindsay a happy engagement!