Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Lindsay Lohan Gets Engaged To Bader Shammas - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Lindsay Lohan Gets Engaged To Bader Shammas
Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan Gets Engaged To Bader Shammas

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“My love. My life. My family. My future.”


James Gourley / Getty Images

Alongside a series of pics with her now-fiancé Bader Shammas, Lindsay took to Instagram to announce the news — and share some pics of the ring.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple have kept things super on the DL so far, but they seem to have been together for about two years. Bader works in finance and the pair both currently live in Dubai.

It’s been a big year for LiLo so far — it was previously announced that she would be making a return to acting with a Netflix holiday movie, set to be released next year, where she’ll be playing an heiress who gets amnesia in a skiing accident.

She’s back!

Here is your first look at Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming holiday rom-com, co-starring Chord Overstreet.


Twitter: @netflix

Wishing Lindsay a happy engagement!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Donald Trump Jr. Insults LeBron James & Fans...

42 Celebrity Siblings Out Of The Spotlight

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Take Pics With Tourist

Jared Leto Talks House Of Gucci Role, Gucci...

Angelina Jolie Enjoys Coffee Date With Daughters Vivienne...

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Music Studio &...

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Beverly Hills Hotel...

See Her Ring Here – Hollywood Life

23 Reality TV Couples That Either Stayed Together...

Famous Couples That Have Been Together A Long...

Leave a Comment