Linde raises 2021 earnings guidance for third time By Reuters

(Reuters) -Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas company, on Thursday increased its 2021 earnings guidance for the third time, citing growth across all geographic segments and markets.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 28% to 29% growth. It had previously expected adjusted EPS to rise by 23-25%.

“We maintained our industry leading performance and significantly expanded our project backlog,” Chief Executive Steve Angel said in statement.

The group said its new sustainability goals included a 35% reduction in absolute emissions by 2035 and becoming climate neutral by 2050.

Linde (NYSE:) has signed deals this year with Infineon (OTC:) Technologies, Snam and Daimler (OTC:)’s truck business to develop clean hydrogen projects as countries look to curb emissions and scale up renewables across polluting sectors in an effort to meet the EU’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share up 27% at $2.73, against a $2.66 forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Linde has consistently beaten analysts’ quarterly estimates over the past two years, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.