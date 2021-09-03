Limitless Tire Takes Advantage of the Used Car Market Sales Among Global Chip Shortage

“We’re seeing more and more people trying to give their vehicles a brand-new look,” said Faisal Mohammad, VP of operations at Limitless Tire. “Not only are sales going through the roof, but we’re also seeing more unique requests for wheels. We’ve had to open up more locations to meet demand and we’re still going.” Limitless Tire is one of the largest retailers of wheels and tires in Canada. With multiple locations across the GTA, they are well known for their variety and distinctiveness in the wheel and tire industry.

TORONTO — With automotive manufacturers struggling to meet demand due to the global chip shortage, many have even had to halt operations temporarily. However, the used car market is hotter now than ever before. People are still looking to get into newer vehicles and are looking at alternative ways to either get into a different car or make their car look different.

Mohammad also stated that they are starting to see an influx of regular customers with their recently purchased vehicles from the used car market come in to give their ride a ‘fresh new look’. “The used car market is going crazy,” stated Faisal. “Prices for used vehicles are going up because of the demand. I think a lot of it has to do with the pandemic. People are sitting at home bored with nothing to do so they decide to spontaneously renovate their house or switch up cars.”

Many are speculating that the global automotive chip shortage is to end in Q4 of 2021. If that truly is the case, you may want to wait before purchasing an inflated-priced overvalued car. However, some are saying that this may be like the pandemic; you never know when it may end so if you are in urgent need of a vehicle, you may as well do it now.

