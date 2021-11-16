Lily-Rose Depp Kissing Yassine Stein – Photos – Hollywood Life

Lily-Rose Depp & her new boyfriend, Yassine Stein, showed major PDA as they shared a kiss while grocery shopping, just 3 months after dating Austin Butler.

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, has a new boyfriend, Yassine Stein, and the couple is so in love, they shared a passionate makeout session while grocery shopping. Lily and French rapper, Yassine, were in the parking lot of a grocery store in LA on Nov. 15, when they kissed each other just three months after Lily was reportedly dating Austin Butler, 29. You can see the photos HERE!

For the outing, Lily threw on a high-waisted royal blue wrap skirt with a tight white tank top, a powder blue Courreges Aqua Marine Sweater, a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag, black leather ballet flats, and a pair of frilly lace white socks.

Yassine was just as dressed down when he threw on a pair of black cargo shorts, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and a pair of Asics sneakers.

This isn’t the first time the couple has been spotted out together, in fact, they were out on a romantic stroll in Paris back on October 11. The couple held hands on their walk as Lily wore a Burberry Novacheck Pleated Buckle Shirt, with a Levi’s Trucker Denim Jacket, a pair of sheer black Wolford Fatal 50 Tight Seamless, and a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag.

We were surprised that Lily had a new love interest considering she and Austin Butler were hot and heavy over the summer. Back in August, Lily and Austin were out in London together when they hugged and kissed while waiting for a taxi. For their date, they went out to dinner and then went on a romantic walk afterward, proving they were seriously into eachother.