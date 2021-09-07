Lily Collins Shares The First Pics From Her Wedding

Neither Lily nor Charlie have shared too many details about the origins of their relationship, but the two seem to have started dating in 2019. The actor, best known for her leading role in Emily in Paris, announced their engagement on Instagram about a year ago.
“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” she captioned a series of snapshots from the proposal and its sweet aftermath.
Today brought many more heartwarming pics of the pair to social media, where both Lily and Charlie shared gorgeous portraits from their wedding ceremony.
They tied the knot in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, on Saturday, and wow, if this isn’t the picture of romance, IDK what is. “Never been happier,” Lily captioned this photo of her and Charlie wearing wedding attire in a woodsy, outdoor setting.
“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” she captioned another, truly lovely, picture. “On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…”
Captioning a third and final wedding photo that appeared on her Instagram today, Lily described her relationship with Charlie as a “fairytale,” which also — maybe not coincidentally — summed up their nuptial aesthetic pretty perfectly.
How pure is this?! Let me know if you too are feeling a little emotional after seeing Lily and Charlie’s wedding photos in the comments below.
