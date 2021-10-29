Lily Collins defends her Emily in Paris character’s ‘annoying’ qualities

Lily Collins has admitted that her character in Emily in Paris can be perceived as “annoying”, but does not share the opinion herself.

In an interview with Nylon, the 32-year-old actor defended her character in the Netflix hit series, claiming that Emily’s actions can be perceived as “annoying” on paper, but that she thinks that they’re “beautiful”.

“A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying,” she said.

“To have someone be optimistic, bright, and bubbly — it’s sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot.’”

However, she continued: “They’re such beautiful qualities and the fact that she (Emily) can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”

Collins’s comments come two months before the scheduled release of Emily In Paris’ season two.

The first season of the show debuted on Netflix in October 2021, where Emily, an American expat, travels to Paris for work and becomes an influencer.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvia and Lily Collins as Emily (Netflix)

The comedy drama was a huge commercial hit for Netflix, despite being almost universally panned by critics.

Less than a month after first season aired, it was revealed, in the form of a letter from Emily’s fictional boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), that the show would be returning for a second outing.

“We are writing to regrettably inform you Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” the letter read.

“We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.”

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo in ‘Emily in Paris’ (Netflix)

Collins has since briefly discussed the backlash to Emily in Paris, commenting that while it was never nice reading negative reviews or comments about a project, she would be able to learn from the critiques.

“As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve,” she said.

In a one-star review, The Independent’s Ed Cumming warned that anybody who had ever been to the French capital should “steer clear” of the “dire” new show.

Emily in Paris season two will premiere on Netflix on 22 December 2021.