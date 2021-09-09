Lily Allen And David Harbour Celebrate Anniversary

“1 year down with this guy.”

Earlier today, Allen took to Instagram to give her beau a sweet shout-out in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary.

“1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour,” Allen wrote. “I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay. 😘”

Allen shared some cute throwback photos of their wedding last year, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.


James Devaney / Getty Images

She also shared an amazing photo of them eating at In N Out while wearing their wedding attire and a video of Harbour dancing and cracking a chocolate dessert which said, “Happy Anniversary.”

When they got married in September 2020, Allen took to Instagram to gush about the beautiful moment.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” she wrote at the time.

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” Allen continued.


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Allen and Harbour look so happy together. Here’s to the them spending many more years together as a family!

