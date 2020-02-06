Lil Wayne reveals that he is 53% Nigerian

TSR We Global: Lil Wayne is a man of many surprises this week. We got new music, he went out with his new fiancee, he was one of the contestants on "The Masked Singer,quot; and now he dropped a revelation on his roots.

During his appearance on NORE's Drink Champs, Weezy revealed that he recently performed a DNA test to discover the breakdown of his genealogy.

It seems that Lil Wayne was surprised to discover that he is actually 53% Nigerian. "My mother and I need to talk," Lil Wayne joked about his new revelation.

He also shared that it's never really He has been in Nigeria, but he made it clear that he has to leave now after learning about his heritage.

You can watch the video below:

So, fellow Roomies from the Naija community, what do you think about this? Let us know!