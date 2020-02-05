Lil Wayne and La & # 39; Tecia Thomas now have matching tattoos

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Sucker for Pain & # 39; and the Australian model gets a dynamite cartridge inked on their bodies, and the first one has the drawing on her face.

little Wayne Y The & # 39; Tecia ThomasThe relationship is strengthening more than ever. After the confirmation of the 37-year-old rapper of his love life on his new album, the lovebirds have made their romance permanent by getting matching tattoos.

It's unclear when Thomas and Weezy got the tattoos, but rapper "Mirror" has been flaunting a dynamite cartridge on his face last month. Meanwhile, people recently noticed that the plus size model has a similar design inked on their right ring finger.

The rumors of dating between Weezy and Thomas had been circulating since last year, but the former only confirmed speculation about his new album "Funeral." In the sixth song of the album "Stop Playin with Me", he spat his bars, "Ooh, I have a plus size model / But she is my little mom / I make her bust open for me like a piñata". Later, he rapped on "Not Me," the ninth song on the album, "You Know, Wife of Australia," said: "Cheers, mate." "

Then, the couple made their first public appearance as a couple when they organized a series of events to celebrate the release of their new studio album. He has also been promoting the album on social networks since it was released on January 31. In one of the images he saw her posing in a dark-colored dress, the Australian wonder wrote a legend: "And … the F is for Funeral."

It is rumored that the couple, who met through social networks, are currently engaged. It is not clear when and where Weezy asked Thomas the question, but he has been wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger since October 2019. However, neither of them has responded to this report.

Prior to his relationship with Thomas, Weezy had been linked to several women and was married to his childhood girlfriend. Toya Wright, with whom share daughter Reginae Carter. They were married for two years.