Lil Uzi Vert Balls Out For JT’s Birthday Gifts From A 2022 McLaren To A Birkin Bag

Roommates, on Friday, JT celebrated another trip around the sun and her bae Lil Uzi Vert made sure she felt loved! Though there’s been less frequent posts of the pair’s relationship, JT took time to thank her mans for blessing her big day. From a 2022 McLaren to a Birkin bag, here’s how Lil Uzi balled out for his lady.

“My birthday was so perfect! Had dinner & my baby rented out an amusement park for me he know the vibes,” JT wrote at about 3 a.m. following her birthday.

The McLaren

The City Girls rapper expressed excitement in a video of her seeing her new whip. While Uzi attempts to dodge the camera, JT is heard gleefully laughing and squealing behind the lens. In the recording, JT walks viewers from the front of her black McLaren to the driver’s side.

According to the McLaren Charlotte website, a 2022 McLaren can run someone upwards of $300,000 dollars.

“I’m so in love,” JT tweeted on her birthday. “I never thought I would be, I be pinching myself.”

She followed up that tweet with another directly addressing Uzi and his surprise.

“I’m screaming, uziiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this,” JT wrote.

The Birkin Bag

But that wasn’t the only lavish gift Lil Uzi presented JT with.

