Lil Uzi Vert Balls Out For JT’s Birthday From A 2022 McLaren To A Birkin Bag

Roommates, on Friday, JT celebrated another trip around the sun and her bae Lil Uzi Vert made sure she felt loved! Though there’s been less frequent posts of the pair’s relationship, JT took time to thank her mans for blessing her big day. From a 2022 McLaren to a Birkin bag, here’s how Lil Uzi balled out for his lady’s 29th birthday.

“My birthday was so perfect! Had dinner & my baby rented out an amusement park for me he know the vibes,” JT wrote at about 3 a.m. following her birthday.

The McLaren

The City Girls rapper expressed excitement in a video of her seeing her new whip. While Uzi attempted to dodge the camera, JT gleefully laughed and squealed behind the lens. In the recording, JT walked viewers from the front of her black McLaren to the driver’s side.

According to the McLaren Charlotte website, a 2022 McLaren can run someone upwards of $300,000 dollars.

“I’m so in love,” JT tweeted on her birthday. “I never thought I would be, I be pinching myself.”

She followed up that tweet with another directly addressing Uzi and his surprise.

“I’m screaming, uziiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this,” JT wrote.

The Birkin Bag

But that wasn’t the only lavish gift Lil Uzi presented JT with. The artist also cashed out on 2021’s latest luxury craze: a Birkin bag. The costly beauty features croc-like handles and trim at the top of the purse. The fixtures are gold with the rest of its body featuring a deep, navy blue color.

The Private Amusement Park Night

In addition to the material gifts, Uzi also made sure JT had a bit of fun on her day! The rapper reportedly rented out an entire amusement park for JT, himself and other invited guests to enjoy. On Saturday, he shared a few flicks of their time at the park showing him and JT on two separate park rides.

According to TMZ, Uzi secured the Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey for the nighttime adventure. The gesture allegedly cost Uzi about $50,000.

Dinner For Two & Luxury Flowers

To top off JT’s 29th birthday, Uzi remembered two of the most classic gifts anyone can receive. The rapper presented his woman with two large, bouquet arrangements and a dinner with what looks to be everything on the menu. Both of them shared photos of the moment to their Instagram accounts.

One floral arrangement spells out “I love (as a heart) U JT” in white and various shades of blue roses. The other arrangement was a giant bouquet of pink roses. Near photos of the pink roses, there was also a small, round cake covered in white frosting and the words “Happy Birthday JT.”

