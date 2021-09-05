That’s got to hurt! Lil Uzi Vert claims the large, pink diamond worth millions of dollars he had implanted in his forehead got ripped out by fans when he jumped into the crowd during his Rolling Loud set in July, according to TMZ.

Uzi, who claims the diamond is worth $24 million, is still rocking the pricey gem he says he saved up for years to buy.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the fans intentionally tried to take the diamond out or if it got ripped out by the impact from the jump. However, Uzi didn’t suffer any serious facial damage and has a barbell piercing in its place. He also still has the diamond.

Lil Uzi had the procedure done back in January when he copped the pink diamond from famed jeweler Elliot Eliantte.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Uzi revealed on Twitter that he had been paying for the rare diamond since 2017 and that the rock itself is worth more than all of his luxury possessions combined.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017,” Lil Uzi tweeted. “That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

When asked if the diamond was worth more than his cars, Uzi confirmed.

“Yea, my Bugatti can’t even pay for it…all my cars together, plus home, this took so long now I can get this money.”

Uzi added that the diamond is his most expensive purchase to date. He has to be more careful because that could have been million gone, just like that!

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil Uzi Reveals His Multi-Million Dollar Pink Forehead Diamond Was Ripped Out By Fans At Rolling Loud appeared first on The Shade Room.