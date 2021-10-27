Lil Nas X’s Father Calls Out Boosie For His Behavior Towards His Son, Boosie Responds

While Lil Nas X has been able to keep an unbothered spirit amid the drama with Boosie, his father is taking a different approach.

Lil Nas X and Boosie may not have beef in the traditional sense, but ever since Boosie has attacked the younger rapper for his homosexuality, it’s safe to say they’re not on good terms.

Boosie has repeatedly spoken out against Lil Nas X, accusing him of portraying a homosexual lifestyle through his music and performances when he knows he has young children as fans. While Lil Nas X has only really addressed the criticism he receives from a general standpoint, things came to a head this weekend when Lil Nas X trolled Boosie, claiming the two were working on a song together.

Boosie fired back in a now deleted tweet, hurling homophobic slurs at Lil Nas X and told the 22-year-old to kill himself.

People were disappointed with Boosie’s response, telling him he took things too far, with some even calling for his cancelation, despite Boosie saying he can’t be canceled.

Then on Tuesday, Lil Nas X’s father seemingly subbed Boosie with a message he shared to his Instagram story, calling out the rapper’s alleged hypocrisy.

Lil Nas’ father wrote, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking a** down.”

He continued, “The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it,” which was a dig that some fans felt was specifically aimed at T.I.

Boosie responded to Lil Nas X’s father tweeting, “Don’t get mad at me cause your son came out like that lol…I know it hurts.”

