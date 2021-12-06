Lil Nas X Variety TikTok With Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia met Avril Lavigne and Lana Del Rey.
Chloe Bailey, Normani, and Tinashe decided to wreck us with this pic.
And somehow Lil Nas got them all to make a TikTok together.
The TikTok uses the viral sound from @yvngwxrld, which comes from this video of random New York City interviews. Lil Nas had each of the stars lip sync a different line starting with himself and then Olivia Rodrigo.
Then (daddy) Jack Harlow.
Anitta takes the second “bing bong.”
And finally, ending how it started with Lil Nas.
To me, it’s giving the same energy as Ellen’s viral selfie from the 2014 Oscar’s that broke the internet because it featured a million famous people.
And I’m not the only one whose mind was blown by all these celebs coming together:
The entire video has me smilin’ from ear to ear. I can’t wait for Doja Cat to be in the next one.