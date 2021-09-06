Lil Nas X Tells Haters To Stop Using Kids As ‘Shields’ To Express Homophobia In Clapback To RHOA’s Peter Thomas

Lil Nas X’s pregnancy shoot has set a lot of people off, mainly those who say the image of a pregnant man could be confusing for children.

Well, Lil Nas X–who is obviously not pregnant–is clapping back at those who have been criticizing his art and claims people are using children as a “shield” to express their homophobia.

Lil Nas X’s “pregnancy” journey began when he trolled Drake fans by spoofing Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album cover art, which featured 12 pregnant woman emojis of different ethnic backgrounds.

Lil Nas X replaced the pregnant women with pregnant men to promote his upcoming album “Montero,” which drops later this month.

And to be fair, Drake’s viral album art was spoofed by everyone from Maury to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

But then Lil Nas X took things a step further by releasing a whole pregnancy shoot, posing with a prosthetic baby bump and social media went wild this past week over the imagery.

While some people felt Lil Nas X is just doing what he does best in terms of his marketing genius, others were outraged because kids who look up to him could be confused by the images.

Boosie and several others spoke out against Lil Nas X, including former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Peter Thomas.

“This s**t is disturbing on so many levels, whatever happens to what God wants, what God intended. I have two beautiful grandsons, if they asked, I wouldn’t know what to say, SMFH,” Peter Thomas wrote in a caption under a photo of Lil Nas X holding his baby bump.

Welp, it didn’t take long for Lil Nas to clap back, telling Peter and others to stop hiding behind them babies when it comes to talking about him.

“Stop using y’all lil booger nosed kids as shields, hate gay ppl with your chest,” he tweeted.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know!

