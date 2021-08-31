Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Pregnant Women Album Art With ‘Pregnant Man’ Emojis

While Drake fans everywhere await the drop of his “Certified Lover Boy” album, Lil Nas X couldn’t help but take the opportunity to troll social media in response to Drake’s very interesting album cover art.

Drake, who reminded fans the album drops this Friday, shared what is believed to be the album’s cover art Monday morning. The art, which he posted to his IG, featured 12 pregnant women emojis of different ethnic backgrounds.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Tidal’s Chief Content Officer Elliott Wilson confirmed the pic to be Drizzy’s official album art.

Now, a lot of people interpreted the art as Drake’s bold claim that his album–presumably filled with baby-making slappers–will result in some new Geminis come May 2022.

As fans buzzed about Champagne Papi’s new project, Lil Nas X decided to put some album art out of his own to promote his upcoming project, “Montero,” which drops later this month.

Lil Nas X shared a pic with 12 pregnant man emojis of varying ethnicities.

The troll move was similar to one Lil Nas X pulled back in 2019 when he spoofed Drake’s famed “Nothing Was the Same” album art.

i’ve decide to title the album “nothing was the same” here’s the artwork my team and i worked very hard on pic.twitter.com/AcZoXbzNk3 — MONTERO (@LilNasX) May 29, 2019

Anyone confused about the pregnant man emoji might have forgotten or didn’t see when Apple released it along with a multiracial handshake emoji back in July. You can read more about that here.

With that said, there’s definitely room in the music landscape for both projects to exist, but which one are you looking forward to most? Let us know!

