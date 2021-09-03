Lil Nas X Shuts Down Criticism After “Montero” Pregnancy Photoshoot

The album will include the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John. It will also include previous singles “Industry Baby” and no. 1 hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”.

In the accompanying caption for the photoshoot, he wrote: “SURPRISE! I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy MONTERO is due September 17, 2021.”

In the accompanying article, Lil Nas revealed that he came up with the idea for the pregnancy photoshoot after listening to Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on their upcoming song.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he explained. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'”

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,'” he added. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”