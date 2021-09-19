Lil Nas X Says His Debut Album ‘Montero’ Served As Therapy For Him

Lil Nas X’s marketing team has been working overtime on the promotion of his debut album “Montero.” From sarcastic billboards to a prosthetic, pregnant belly, they’ve found ways to keep the project at the center of viral conversation. The album was finally delivered (pun intended) on Friday and Lil Nas X gave a different take on how “Montero” healed him.

“I love joking but on a serious note making this album was therapy for me,” Lil Nas X tweeted on Saturday.

And by joking, Lil Nas X sort of means trolling. In addition to what’s previously mentioned, he shared fake congratulatory messages from prominent figures. One of those fake messages actually named Obama as the sender of a baby shower basket of goodies. And no, it wasn’t real.

However, the promotion party didn’t end there. The day the album dropped Lizzo admitted she’s not a fan of Lil Nas X, but that his newest project has her “Literally pissing, sh*tting and cumming.” Turns out, that was just Lil Nas X trolling again using a link that populates the same tweet when clicked.

Some unexpected players also joined the “Montero” promo game. Children’s television characters Teletubbies poked fun by asking if they could “get a feature on the next album.” Lil Nas X, matching the humorous energy, replied by giving everyone their role on the fictional collaboration.

“Alright bet,” Lil Nas X tweeted. “Me and Tinky Winky on the hook, dipsy & Po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro.”

Still, despite stirring controversy in the name of artistry and sales, Lil Nas X says “Montero” hit him with therapy benefits.

“I began healing many unchecked wounds, facing skeletons in my closet I never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, “Montero” is truly my baby. Thanks for the love.”

