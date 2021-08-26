Lil Nas X Responds To Tony Hawk Selling Skateboards Designed With Blood-Infused Paint

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Lil Nas X made his voice heard after news began circulating about Tony Hawks’ latest collaboration. According to Insider, the skateboarding icon teamed up with beverage company Liquid Death to create 100 limited-edition skateboards. Each deck is designed with blood-infused paint that was created using red paint and vials of Tony’s blood. After the news made its online rounds, Lil Nas X posed a few questions about the public’s reaction!

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “And maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

As previously reported, the rapper faced heavy backlash in March after releasing custom Air Max 97s that featured a drop of human blood. Lil Nas X had partnered with streetwear company MSCHF to release the “Satan Shoes.” At the time, only 666 pairs were available and retailing at $1,018 in reference to Luke10:18, which speaks on Satan’s fall from heaven.

Soon after the release, Nike publicly denied any involvement in the “Satan Shoes” creation. They followed the denial with a lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio for trademark infringement. The judge granted Nike’s request to block the sale of the shoe and both companies quickly reached a settlement, which involved a voluntary recall by MSCHF.

On Tuesday, the canned water company released a video featuring Tony and the process of making the skateboards. They showed blood being drawn from Tony’s arm, mixed into red paint and painted onto the skateboard decks. In addition to the bright red paint, the decks also feature the company’s “It’s the Thirst Executioner” character. The character is holding a hawk skull below the company’s tagline “Murder Your Thirst.”

According to Liquid Death’s website, 10% of the sales profits will be donated to two non-profits called 5 Gyres and the Skateboard Project. 5 Gyres is reportedly an environmental nonprofit fighting to reduce plastic pollution, while the Skateboard Project is Tony’s personal organization dedicated to building skateparks in underserved areas.

According to Buzzfeed News, the skateboard decks, priced at $500 each, sold out in just 20 minutes.

