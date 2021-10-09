Lil Nas X Red Carpet Looks 2021

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
17

He understood the assignment.

When it comes to fashion, Lil Nas X isn’t afraid to pull out all the stops with his signature style.

The rapper has regularly made headlines for his statement-making looks, and fans can’t help but wonder what he has up his sleeve next when it comes to the wardrobe department.

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic red carpet outfits he’s worn throughout 2021. Check them out below:

To start, that time Lil Nas X made a royal entrance at the Met Gala:


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I mean just look at that elegantly golden velvet train that’s about as regal as it gets:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

But wait…there’s even more to be seen:


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He’s channeling some serious Tony Stark vibes with this shimmering suit of armor:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

And not to mention he had ANOTHER outfit that sparkled as bright as the night sky:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Then there’s this dreamy pastel purple look that perfectly hangs off the shoulder at the VMA’s:


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Plus, this baby pink leather jacket and coordinating pants with zippers galore:


Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

This fancy floral favorite that’ll bring you back to the ’70s from the BET Awards:


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

And this show-stealing dress with a dramatic neckline designed solely for the red carpet:


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

How about this neutral patchwork ensemble with the most intricate stitching throughout:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Finally, this iridescent #OOTD that the Tin Man would be obsessing over:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

What’s your favorite Lil Nas X red carpet outfit from this year? Let us know in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR