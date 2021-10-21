Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta

It looks like Lil Nas X officially has his very own day in his hometown of Atlanta.

He was presented with the honor late Wednesday and received the proclamation from councilman Antonio Brown, who is also running for mayor. If elected Brown will become the city’s first LGBTQ mayor.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the proclamation stated that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero has been changing the city and the world with his “artistic influence and transformative music.”

Lil Nas X spoke to the crowd that gathered to celebrate him and said, “This is amazing. I would have not have imagined I would be here four years ago when I was in my sister’s room on the floor. What else can I say? This is incredible, man. Life just keeps getting better.”

Kandi Burruss was one of the stars present to help Lil Nas X celebrate his big moment. She said, “One of my favorite albums this year is by @lilnasx! Congratulations on all your success bro! We all had to come through & celebrate the wins.”

Lil Nas X dropped his debut studio album “Montero,” last month, and as we previously reported, he described the process of recording the project as therapy. After the album’s release, he took to Twitter and said, “I love joking but on a serious note making this album was therapy for me.”

The album is loaded with features with other top-selling artists, including Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John.

