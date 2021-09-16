Lil Nas X Not Pandering To Kids Or Parents

PSA: Lil Nas X is not responsible for raising your kids!
You’ve probably seen or heard of the unwarranted outrage many people had towards his videos and songs for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” because, well, homophobia.
DJ Envy asked Lil Nas if he feels the pressure from many parents saying he has a responsibility because “kids are watching.” Lil Nas X jokingly replied, “I feel like I used to but now it’s just, like, so? Like, fuck your kids.”
He then elaborated, “We really get one chance to do this [life] at least to my knowledge, I don’t know what, like, happens when we die or what not. So it’s like — I’m not like about to pander to your kids or you. Or like anybody.”
“I even have to do this with my family members, you know, like, cause my family members may not always agree with what I’m doing,” he added. “Or like whoever I’m dating, like, they may not agree, but it’s, like, I honestly, really, truly wanna live by, you know, this is our life we get. We have to do this shit, so fuck what anybody else has to really say about it I guess.”
As per usual, well said and he’s 1000% right!
You can watch his full interview with The Breakfast Club here. Montero will be released tomorrow.
