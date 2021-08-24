Lil Nas X Named Chief Impact Officer At Taco Bell

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, Lil Nas X is teaming up with one of the country’s largest fast food chains, as Taco Bell has just announced that he will be taking on a major role within the company. Lil Nas X has officially been named as the Chief Impact Officer at Taco Bell—which is where he used to work before he entered the music industry.

According to @Billboard, Lil Nas X is adding another element to his already-crowded resume…and this time it involves popular fast food chain, Taco Bell. Courtesy of a recent announcement, Taco Bell just confirmed that Lil Nas X is now the company’s Chief Impact Officer, which will consist of a menu of activities, collaborations and a company-wide promotion for his forthcoming album “Montero.”

If you’re wondering more about the honorary role, the Chief Impact Officer will see Lil Nas X combine the aspects of food, music and philanthropy. Within the first two months, both parties will come together for “an exclusive experience” around the upcoming release, and he will take the lead on some “menu innovations.”

Additionally, Lil Nas will work with the Taco Bell Foundation to recognize and reward young creative individuals through the Live Más Scholarship. Fans will also be able to see him in the company’s national breakfast campaign and additional “fan engagement opportunities” are set to be announced later this fall.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King spoke about the decision to collaborate with Lil Nas, stating “Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

