Lil Nas X Named As One Of GQ Magazine’s Men Of The Year

There is no doubt that Lil Nas X has been having yet another unforgettable year. From his social media presence to the conversations that have taken place surrounding the visuals of his songs, and even the release of his debut album, 2021 has gone down in the books for Montero.

On Monday, GQ Magazine announced Lil Nas X as their first cover star for the 2021 Men of the Year list. In his interview, Lil Nas X talked about his dating life, his impact within the industry, and of course his music.

When it came to discussing whether it was hard to bring his family into his music he said, “It was a difficult decision because initially when I came into the music industry, I never wanted anything about my family life or home life to be out there. But then, as the pandemic was going on, I was kind of thinking, We’re all human beings. We all have similar experiences. I’m sure there’s somebody out there with the exact same situation as me. So I might as well open up my life. I want to build a fan base of honesty and authenticity. And I was like, I have to go there. When I feel like I shouldn’t do it, I feel like that’s when I should definitely go for it.”

When it comes to his relationships, Lil Nas X did say that he was previously in a relationship last year. “I started actually dating my last boyfriend this past year, who I’m still on really good terms with. I love him to death. He’s the best. I feel it was the most serious relationship I’ve ever had,” he said.

When it comes to what happened with the relationship, he did say it became a responsibility.

When asked about the trolling that seems to come off when responding to the critiques of his work, Lil Nas X said, “It’s like a blessing and a curse, you know? ’Cause sometimes those [negative responses] can take a toll on your mental, especially if you’re already in a bad mood. But you can also take it and create art with it. And that’s like the best position to be in because I get to take all this sh*t and make something good out of it.”

As we previously reported, last month Lil Nas X received his own day in Atlanta.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

