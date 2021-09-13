Lil Nas X Met Gala Entrance And Outfit Changes

Booty so big, Lord have mercy!

Taking a page out of Lady Gaga’s book, Lil Nas X made all of his outfit changes on the carpet in real time.

And I couldn’t help but notice how Nas, um, filled out his custom jumpsuit. Respectfully, of course!!


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

I would say I’m surprised Lil Nas X blew us all away, but this wasn’t his first iconic look in the last 48 hours. He slayed on the MTV VMA red carpet just last night.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

All hail the king of the carpet!! And don’t forget to stream Montero this Friday!!!


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

