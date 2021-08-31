Lil Nas X Goes Nude For Montero Album Cover

The artist seems to hover over a lush, yet futuristic nature setting. Complete with duochromatic pinks, eye-popping greens, and icy blues, he’s positioned in what looks like an ethereal garden of Eden (fitting for his titular track, the video of which explores religious themes). In the background we see a mountain top and Greco-Roman arches. In the foreground, there’s a waterfall, butterflies, and mossy green land. And, if you look closely, you can see another Lil Nas X, too. (Perhaps an homage to Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam?)