Lil Nas X Confirms Yai Ariza Relationship

“I am still very much in love.”
If you’re a Lil Nas X fan, Yai may look familiar — he plays Lil Nas X’s love interest in the “That’s What I Want” video, appears in the “Industry Baby” video, and kissed Lil Nas X on stage at the BET Awards.
However, Lil Nas X hadn’t publicly confirmed who he was in a relationship with — he previously said he was dating “the one” this summer, but earlier this week announced, “I was seeing someone. I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore.”
So, when he was recently asked about the rumors surrounding himself and Yai, Lil Nas X replied, “We were dating, and we are still in very good terms.”
“You know, we may date again I’m sure,” he continued. “I love him, he is amazing.”
However, Lil Nas X implied that the two ended because of his music career, saying, “I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.”
He then called Yai “the best person I have ever dated” and continued, “I am still very much in love, but I’m, like, trying to manage it.”
“If it’s meant [to be], it will happen in the future, life is long.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!