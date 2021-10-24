Lil Nas X Boosie Anti-Gay Comments

“So, I’ve been working on this song with Boosie, bro. I have this song — it’s gonna come out,” Lil Nas said.
Yeah, pretty awful. Soon after, Lil Nas X tweeted this, seemingly referencing Boosie’s comments:
The controversy eventually spawned some viral reactions on Twitter:
This isn’t the first time Boosie’s been problematic. Last year, he made headlines after going on an anti-trans rant about Zaya Wade, daughter of Dwyane Wade. Mike Tyson eventually called him out on his podcast.
“Who the fuck are we to make a comment about somebody else’s life? Who are you?” Mike said to Boosie. “What happened to you that you think you’re somebody who can make a comment about somebody else’s life? … I realized about myself, sometimes I have to say, ‘Fuck, I’m wrong.’”
In conclusion, the hate and negativity needs to stop. We will update you as this story unfolds.
