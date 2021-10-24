Lil Nas X Boosie Anti-Gay Comments

Well, the two got embroiled in a very random, but ultimately nasty feud this weekend. Here’s what happened:

“So, I’ve been working on this song with Boosie, bro. I have this song — it’s gonna come out,” Lil Nas said.

Boosie must’ve gotten word that Lil Nas said that because he replied with a disturbing anti-gay tweet. Heads up — it uses anti-gay language and mentions suicide:

Yeah, pretty awful. Soon after, Lil Nas X tweeted this, seemingly referencing Boosie’s comments:

i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.


Twitter: @LilNasX

The controversy eventually spawned some viral reactions on Twitter:

Boosie isn’t mad that Lil Nas X is queer.

Boosie is mad that a queer Black rapper is doing better than him in an industry that has built its foundation in homophobia.


Twitter: @DoctorJonPaul

This isn’t the first time Boosie’s been problematic. Last year, he made headlines after going on an anti-trans rant about Zaya Wade, daughter of Dwyane Wade. Mike Tyson eventually called him out on his podcast.

“Who the fuck are we to make a comment about somebody else’s life? Who are you?” Mike said to Boosie. “What happened to you that you think you’re somebody who can make a comment about somebody else’s life? … I realized about myself, sometimes I have to say, ‘Fuck, I’m wrong.’”

In conclusion, the hate and negativity needs to stop. We will update you as this story unfolds.

