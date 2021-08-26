Lil Nas X And Tony Hawk Debate Sparks Viral Meme Trend

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Here’s why “Nah he tweakin” is everywhere right now.
Earlier this week, controversy broke out over Tony Hawk‘s new line of skateboards, which are infused with his own blood and reminded people of the satanic sneakers that Lil Nas X released last spring.
The rapper launched a limited-edition collection of “Satan Shoes,” in collaboration with the company MSCHF, in March. Their soles, similar to the paint coating Tony’s skateboards, contained a tiny bit of actual human blood.
Public responses to each merchandise line were different. Lil Nas X’s sneakers faced backlash from conservative leaders, like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, on religious grounds, and became subject to a Nike lawsuit for copyright infringement. Meanwhile, Tony’s skateboards, as Nas pointed out, sparked no major criticism whatsoever.
“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?” he tweeted yesterday. “And maybe you were mad for some other reason?”
Nas also went ahead and shared his thoughts on Tony’s skateboards in the comments section of an Instagram post by Rap TV.
“#TonyHawk’s blood is being used in $500 limited-edition skateboards. Y’all rockin with it⁉️” the post’s caption read, to which Nas replied, “Nah he tweakin.”
Lil Nas X’s comment sparked a flurry of others that echoed his original remark, plus a viral wave of memes that flooded Instagram and Twitter.
Nas later used the trending moment as an opportunity to promote his next album, Montero, which is officially set to drop in September.
