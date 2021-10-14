Lil’ Kim’s Man Steps In Fight Between Her & 50 Cent–Clowns 50 For His Role As A Cancer Patient In Direct-To-Video Movie

Lil’ Kim’s man Mr. Papers always steps behind his woman and this is the second time he’s had to come for 50 Cent for making fun of Kim.

It all started when 50 Cent shared a video, unprovoked, of someone comparing a clip of Lil’ Kim’s performance and comparing her to the character “Leprechaun” from the Leprechaun franchise, specifically from the movie “Leprechaun in the Hood.”

50 Cent captioned the video, “I’m sorry I know it’s early, but I don’t know why sh*t like this is funny to me. LOL.”

Now we know 50 Cent has no chill, but Kim found the meme to be no laughing matter. She called 50 Cent out for sharing the video, questioning why he keeps posting about her.

“Ur so obsessed with me. This is getting creepy. Yarnnnn this one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit u but cornyyyy booooo!!! U fallin off I’m too bad and too fly in this video, u reachin now but we all know whyyyy,” she wrote. “This meme been out months ago so u searched for this u probably made it Lameeeeeee…GET OFF MY P***Y CURTIS. P.s. why do I feel like I’m in a lesbian quarrel didn’t know I had a girlfriend named Curtis awwwwww somebody crushing hard we’ll get thru this babes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Hours later, Mr. Papers retaliated for his lady by sharing a meme of 50 Cent to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Mr. Papers joked about 50 Cent’s role as a cancer-stricken patient in the 2011 film “All Things Fall Apart.”

50 infamously lost a lot of weight to play the character Deon. The meme Mr. Papers shared said, “Remember when 50 Cent [lost] all that weight to play a cancer patient and STILL nobody saw the movie…”

Papers captioned the post, “Old man lost all that weight to try n get a Oscar & this dumb a** movie ended up on Bet @50cent.”

[Post here]

Maybe 50 Cent will stop playing with Lil’ Kim after this one. We’ll keep you posted.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil’ Kim’s Man Steps In Fight Between Her & 50 Cent–Clowns 50 For His Role As A Cancer Patient In Direct-To-Video Movie appeared first on The Shade Room.