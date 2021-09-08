Lil Kim’s Floral Mini Dress At New York Fashion Week – Photos – Hollywood Life

Lil Kim made quite the statement at the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion Week when she rocked this wild floral dress.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – New York Fashion Week – and Lil Kim, 47, stole the spotlight at the Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2022 show on Sept. 7. Lil Kim opted to wear a short-sleeve skintight black dress that was completely covered in poofy red flowers. The mini dress featured a high neck and exaggerated shoulders, which she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

Lil Kim topped her look off with a slicked-back super high braid that was so long, it fell to the floor. Her hair was done by stylists, Stoney and Che Stylez, while her pretty makeup was done by the artist, Armando Kole.

Also in attendance at the show was Katie Holmes, who looked fabulous in a bedazzled suit. She donned the black blazer covered in rhinestones with nothing underneath and styled the jacket with the matching loose trousers. Kristin Chenoweth was also there looking stunning in a tight black romper with a chain belt cinching in her tiny waist. On top of her one-piece, she threw on a rainbow iridescent blazer that was covered in fringe.

Real Housewives of New York City star, Leah McSweeney, also attended the show and she looked stunning in a pair of high-waisted sheer black pants that were covered in metallic fringe with a matching blazer and a tiny black T-shirt that read, “Siriano Mob.”