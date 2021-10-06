Lil Kim Rocks Blue Corset Top, Thigh-High Leather Boots & Blue Hair – Hollywood Life

Lil Kim has stunned in a black latex outfit with a Moschino belt while rocking blue locks and blunt bangs. See the pics!

Lil Kim has a new ‘do! The legendary rapper revealed her latest hair transformation when she took to Instagram on October 5 to post a series of stunning snaps. The 47-year-old absolutely slayed in a black corset top with mesh sleeves, which she paired with a gold Moschino belt, sheer tights, and thigh-high leather boots. She posed in the corner of a room, placing her hands on either side of the wall which highlighted her pointy, blue manicure.

Her nails totally matched her dark blue ‘do, which was styled in a high ponytail with blunt bangs. “SICK!!!!!!! Head to toe,” one fan commented, while Marc Jacobs wrote, “gorgeous.” This isn’t the first time Lil Kim has changed up her look. Back in January, she took to Instagram to share two selfies. “TRAP,” she captioned the carousel post, which showcased her neon green locks. A few strands of the wig framed her face, while most of the tresses were pulled back into two buns on the crown of her head. The look was completed with a green and grey tartan-print head band, which she fastened at the front of her head.

Her hair stylist (@stoneythestylist on Instagram) also shared a series of pics of the rapper, captioning her post, “So PRADA Me ! Its The Queen For Meeeee !! Color & Install By Me Wig From.” The fashion icon rocked a black, zip-up top, and a colorful makeup look, including blue eyeliner. “Omg yassss Trap Queen you better,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “The most prettiest green haired woman…. Beautiful you did that.”

In other Lil Kim news, she recently clapped back at 50 Cent after he a meme that compared Kim to an owl in one of her looks from the BET Awards. Kim caught wind of his post, and re-shared the meme on her own page. She explained that it was “accurate” and “hilarious,” and said that it didn’t bother her “one bit.” However, she still had something to say to 50 for taking a shot at her.

“S*** like this don’t move me one way or another cause I’m still a bad b**** that n***** b******, mommies, daughters and aunties still want to be til this day and I love it,” she wrote. “50 Cent, I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go, u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”