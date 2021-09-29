Lil Duval Warns Women About Dangers Of Flexing Online Saying They’re “An Easier Target”

Lil Duval woke up on Tuesday morning with some advice for women who like to flex. The comedian-turned-artist took to his usual venting sites Twitter and Instagram to air out his thoughts on the subject. Although he agrees that flexing is cool, Lil Duval warns that a woman is “an easier target to rob.”

“Women been doing a lot of flexing lately which is cool but I don’t think most of them fully understand what comes with that,” Lil Duval tweeted. “You an easier target to rob.”

It’s unclear what prompted Lil Duval to send out this message. However, it didn’t get much traction on Twitter with only 133 retweets and 237 likes by Tuesday night. Folks did seem to be more vocal on the topic when he reposted the tweet to his Instagram account. He received over 2,500 comments with people both agreeing and issuing warnings of their own.

“And Christmas coming up. Who you think they gon try,” Lil Duval wrote in his Instagram caption. “Yea you can get a pistol but that ain’t gon stop them from trying you. Where had u stayed low key you wouldn’t even be on the radar. But hey what do i know? I’m just trying to save you from some mental trauma.”

While Lil Duval didn’t provide any data to back his claims, stories about women getting jacked have been circulating on socials. A woman by the handle name @sabrinawynn on Instagram recently shared a personal story about a man who posed as a flower delivery guy to gain access to her home in an attempt to hurt her.

“He then entered laid the flowers on the kitchen counter turned around looked like he had a gun in his hand, I jumped back and said wtf are you doing,” Sabrina wrote in her caption. “He began to tased me with the police taser for about 10 seconds I some how pulled the cords out I ran up the stairs to the gun and he walked out the house got in his van left like nothin happened.”

The woman revealed that she was at home with her children when the incident occurred. Moreover, footage from her surveillance cameras show that someone had been watching her home for eight days prior to the attempted attack.

Roommates, what do you think about Lil Duval’s warning?

