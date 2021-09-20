Chile! Lil Duval seems to be an expert in generating social media buzz. From his viral 2018 song “Smile” to his daily Twitter thoughts, the entertainer reads the room, then adds his own flair. Most recently, Lil Duval hopped on the innanet to let people know ashy feet aren’t in God’s plan for him!

The comedian-turned-artist posted a photo of his bare flippers to his official Instagram page. His feet slightly overlap while resting on a multi-colored surface. Like a true Instagram-mer, Lil Duval found the best light possible to show off his feet.

“Fun face about me, I’ve never had a pedicure in my life and I rarely wear lotion,” Lil Duval wrote in his caption.

In the photo, half of a dog’s head is seen in the corner, near the stompers. It’s unclear what expression the dog is giving, however the entertainer’s trolling tone is quite clear.

“I know for a fact I ain’t put on no lotion this year. Just wanted y’all to see how much more God cares about me,” Lil Duval wrote.

By Sunday afternoon, his Instagram post had received some attention with over 21,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments. Still, he didn’t linger on these thoughts about his blessed feet. Instead, he followed up with posts about more viral content and updates on his music.

In one post, he shared a photo alongside his dog, whom he reveals is just 16 months old, but looks every bit of grown. In a few other posts to his Instagram, Lil Duval re-shares tweets that seemingly read like inner thoughts.

“I’m definitely watching the new matrix on shrooms,” Lil Duval tweeted.

He followed up that Instagram update with a tweet about dating saying “these single men can’t find a woman cuz all the single women f*****g married men,” Lil Duval wrote.

Well, one thing we know for sure is the comedian is going to speak his perspective every time!

The post Lil Duval Trolls Social Media Saying He Hasn’t Used Lotion All Year appeared first on The Shade Room.