Lil Duval Predicts ‘BMF’ Series Will Be “The Best Thing On TV For The Culture”

By now, we’ve established that Lil Duval has no filter. After he put fellow celebrities on blast for their limited support of street content, he continued on with his day— unbothered. Then on Saturday, Lil Duval doubled back to let fans know he doesn’t have anything personal against ‘BMF’ or anyone tied to it.

As previously reported, Lil Duval wasn’t impressed with the attendance at Boosie’s biopic premiere earlier in the week. Boosie’s film “My Struggle” details his life from childhood to stardom. The celebrity guests in attendance included Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, rapper TrouBle and rising comedian Desi Banks. So, the comedian used the low attendance as an opportunity to address celebrities about spreading their support around.

“All I’m saying is we gotta support the streets the same way we support the mainstream stuff,” Lil Duval wrote. “Especially in the south. Cuz they really don’t f*k wit us they just deal wit us.”

At some point after Lil Duval’s critique, 50 Cent added his thoughts to the whole situation. He shared a photo to his Instagram of Lil Duval barefoot on stage.

“Damn fool what you doing on stage, I didn’t even invite you n***a,” 50 Cent wrote in his caption. “Lol Lil Duval we mainstream! Green Light Gang.”

Lil Duval, possibly sensing the joking tone, responded to 50 Cent with his own banter.

“I invited myself,” Lil Duval wrote in the caption of a repost. “you can do that when you Lil Duval. Now go watch Boosie movie with yo mainstream a**.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Some time later, Lil Duval came back around to let fans know it’s all love for 50 Cent’s work. He tweeted a prediction saying “Naw but for real tho BMF series gon be the best thing on TV for the culture.”

He followed up that comment with another playful, yet witty caption.

“It’s really good and it got legs to last at least a good 5 seasons,” Lil Duval wrote. “It’s really nothing bad to say about it. And Meech son bout to get all the bishes.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil Duval Predicts ‘BMF’ Series Will Be “The Best Thing On TV For The Culture” appeared first on The Shade Room.