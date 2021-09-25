Lil Duval Encourages Celebs To Keep The Same Energy With Street And Mainstream Art

It’s no secret that Lil Duval will tell it like it is. The comedian has a certain charm for ripping subjects apart on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. From relationships with women to politics and cultural habits, Lil Duval has no hold on what his daily subject matter looks like. On Friday, the entertainer decided to use his platform to address industry peers who only support mainstream art.

The Call Out

Lil Duval put the spotlight on everyone who attended 50 Cent’s “BMF” premiere on Thursday. This list includes co-stars LaLa, Snoop Dogg along with Monica and Kandi Burruss to name a few. Lil Duval was in attendance himself and noticed a major difference between the guest lists of the two similar events. As a result, he took to Instagram to draw a comparison between Thursday night’s premiere and the premiere for Boosie’s biopic “My Struggle.”

“Every celeb you can think of was at BMF premiere,” Lil Duval wrote in an Instagram caption. “But at @hesbackagain2021 premiere I only saw @qcmceo_p, @troublemmb, and @iamdesibanks.”

The jokester name dropped Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, rapper TrouBle and rising comedian Desi Banks. However, Lil Duval didn’t stop there. Instead, he continued on to explain how support should look.

“All I’m saying is we gotta support the streets the same way we support the mainstream stuff,” Lil Duval wrote. “Especially in the south. Cuz they really don’t f*k wit us they just deal wit us.”

Boosie’s “My Struggle”

As you may already know, Boosie released an independent biopic on Friday, September 24 — the same day as Lil Duval’s blast. The film features the rapper’s life story from childhood to stardom. It can be streamed on its own website for just $19.99. Fans can expect to see faces like Boosie playing himself, YFN Lucci and Quando Rondo.

“From the bottoms, straight into the pantheon of legendary rappers,” the movie description says. “Boosie Badazz reminds us that the American Dream is alive and well. Through this autobiographic feature length film we explore the people, places, and portions of Boosie’s life most formative. Through the lens of the legendary creator himself. We peer through the veil, and into the heart of a man; unhinged, and unwavering in his pursuit of greatness.”

Lil Duval’s message was co-signed by TrouBle who commented “U da realest ON LORD Bruh!!” under his post. By Friday evening, the post had received over 91,000 likes on Instagram.

